Jonathan Di Bella shares how fighting in New York kickstarted his career: “That was so important to me”

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella’s current success in his professional career can be credited to his father, Angelo, who molded and coached him since he was a kid. After all, Di Bella’s father was a two-time kickboxing world champion himself.

But aside from that, the 27-year-old also attributes his experience fighting in New York to playing a vital role in turning a huge spotlight on his professional career in front of massive crowds. He shared this with ONE Championship in his most recent interview:

Di Bella said:

"My first pro fight was in Brooklyn on his show, and that was so important to me."

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative added:

"In Montreal, kickboxing is illegal. So that’s why Brooklyn means a lot to me because that’s where I had almost all my pro fights, and that’s where I started my career."

Di Bella was able to amass an undefeated 11-0 record until he joined the world’s largest martial arts organization in 2022. Because of this immaculate record, the Canadian-Italian was immediately scheduled for a world title fight against Zhang Peimian in October 2020 at ONE 162.

The 27-year-old put up an incredible performance against ‘The Fighting Rooster’ and won their championship clash by unanimous decision to capture the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Currently, Di Bella is preparing for an epic showdown with fierce challenger Danial Williams on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be his first world title defense, and he hopes to make it a successful one to maintain his perfect record and continue his reign in the division. Additionally, an emphatic win for Di Bella against Williams will certainly open more opportunities for him in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.