Danial Williams plans to exhaust Jonathan Di Bella with his strikes: “He’s not going to know what hit him”

Danial Williams looks to make the most out of his second world title opportunity this Friday, October 6, in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15.

That evening, the Perth resident challenges reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella in a striking war that should light up the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Seven months ago, ‘Mini T’ received his first chance of winning a ONE world title when he stepped in to face ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek at ONE Fight Night 8 on days’ notice. Despite his gallant effort, Williams was stopped in the third round via knockout.

With a full training camp and back at his natural weight class, the 30-year-old has already laid down his plans on how he will beat the Canadian-Italian world titleholder in their upcoming showdown.

Williams shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

“He's not going to know what's hit him and I’ll just show how I'm stronger and how I'm just prepared to wear some of his shots just to give him my own shots and get inside.”

The Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA representative is one of the few athletes in ONE Championship who has competed in three different sports – Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

Williams intends to replicate the historic feat that Stamp Fairtex did when she became the first fighter in ONE Championship history to win three world titles in three different sports. A win against Di Bella will give the Australian-Thai fighter a headstart on that dream.

ONE Fight Night 15 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, October 6. The entire event is set to air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.