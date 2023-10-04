Danial Williams looks back fondly at world title opportunity versus Superlek as the ‘ultimate lotto ticket’

ONE strawweight contender, Danial Williams, has already shown multiple times that he is not backing down from any opponent that will be pitted against him, especially if it is for an opportunity to win a world title.

Williams also knows that high risks can warrant high rewards, which is why he accepted the call from ONE Championship to face Superlek Kiatmoo9 with less than a week’s notice for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in March 2023.

Unfortunately, he lost to ‘The Kicking Machine’ via third-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 8. This incredible and crazy turn of events was revisited by ‘Mini T’ in his most recent interview with ONE Championship.

In that interview, the 30-year-old reflected on his mindset coming into the fight and how he and his team came up with a strategy to defy the gigantic odds against him, thus scoring a monumental upset against one of the best pound-for-pound strikers today.

The Australian-Thai athlete shared:

“But yeah, it's just things you look at like, it was just an ultimate lotto ticket. I was hoping for that special knockout win. Another thing was just about how we had that game plan of not getting hit. Let's not get hit by him and that's not my style, man. I want to walk forward.”

He added:

“I still stayed in front of him, but I was circling a lot and I've never done that in my life. So, training that for four days to fight someone who was preparing for Rodtang, you just kind of look at it now and just like, yeah, I would have preferred to just stand and bang a bit.”

Now, Williams has another opportunity to capture a world title as he challenges reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight 15 on October 6 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 15 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday. The entire event airs live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

