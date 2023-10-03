Jonathan Di Bella says "clash of exciting styles" with Danial Williams has only fired him up more

The first title defense of reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is going to be a tough matchup as he meets veteran contender Danial Williams in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday, October 6 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

But the 27-year-old isn’t going to back down from the challenge that “Mini T” is bringing on fight night. Instead, the undefeated fighter wants to exchange strikes with him from round to round.

This was revealed by Di Bella in his appearance on Karyn Bryant’s YouTube channel in a recent interview.

The Canadian-Italian athlete also believes that his showdown with Williams will elevate the popularity of kickboxing on the other side of the world due to their fight styles that guarantees an explosive contest.

He said:

“I mean like Daniel will bring an exciting style to this fight, and I think in general martial arts, and especially North America, because kickboxing is not really big in North America, yet I believe it will be after this fight. We both have a clash of exciting styles and I just can’t wait to see how it goes.”

Di Bella not only aims to successfully defend his world title against Williams and deny him his second attempt at winning a world title under the world’s largest martial arts organization, but also wants to keep his professional record immaculate against one of the toughest assignments of his career.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative won the inaugural strawweight kickboxing world championship in his ONE debut by beating Zhang Peimian in October 2022 in the main event of ONE 162 via unanimous decision.

On Williams’ end, the Perth slugger hopes to finally get his tactics spot on after falling short in his first world title run to Superlek Kiatmoo9 this past March.

ONE Fight Night 15 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday. The entire event airs live in U.S. primetime free of charge for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

