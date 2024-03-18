"FREE ME!" - Cris Cyborg expresses frustration at being sidelined since PFL acquired Bellator, preventing her from fighting

After the PFL purchased Bellator toward the end of 2023, many fans expected to see a Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison matchup sometime in 2024.

With the announcement of the PFL vs. Bellator champions card, which took place last month, many expected Cyborg to take on Harrison that night.

That, however, did not come to fruition, as Harrison ended up going to the UFC and is set to make her promotional debut on the marquee UFC 300 card. Since then, there has been no word on Cris Cyborg and her future in MMA.

She recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her frustration with not having a bout signed, as she wrote:

"Every @BellatorMMA champion has either fought, or is currently scheduled for a fight since the @PFLMMA merger except me. -Ryan Bader, Johnny Eblen, Jason Jackson have already fought. Liz Carmouch, Patchy Mix, Patricio Pitbull, Usman Nurmagomedov, even the vacant LHW division have fights scheduled. DonnDavisPFL @PeteMurrayPFL FREE ME! @srjsports I am ready to return to MMA I have not fought since Oct 2023"

Cyborg, who is the Bellator women's featherweight champion, has since called out Kayla Harrison for a fight and has even asked UFC boss Dana White for a rematch with Amanda Nunes.

Cris Cyborg shares clip training with Holly Holm ahead of UFC 300 fight

Apart from her callouts, she has also offered to assist Holly Holm, who will be Kayla Harrison's first opponent in the UFC, with her preparation for the fight.

Cyborg took to X and shared a video in which she can be seen giving Holm some tips on her takedown defense along the fence.

She shared the video and, in the caption, expressed her belief that Harrison's path to victory lies in her grappling, and that there is a "real chance" she could get knocked out by Holm on the feet. She wrote:

"Something tells me @KaylaH is going to be chasing the takedown like her life depends on it at UFC 300…because there’s a real chance she can get KO’d in this fight. Go BTS @JacksonWinkMMA exclusively on @OnlyFans and @watchOFTV"

