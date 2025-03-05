"Free shipping changes everything" - Fans react to "overpriced" $849 worth UFC legacy championship replica belt

One of the biggest symbols of the UFC brand is it's championship belt. While only a very select few ever get their hands on the real thing, the UFC does offer replica belts for sale.

In 2019, the premier mixed martial arts promotion in the world updated it's gold strap, and allocated slots for rubies, which would be added for every successful title defense the holder made.

MMA Uncensored took to X and shared a screenshot of the listing of the belt, which showed that it was being sold for $849. This prompted fans to flood the comments section of the post, where they added comments like:

Others wrote:

"Free shipping changes everything"

"Way over priced"

"Think I'll just go win one tbh"

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

When Dana White revealed his plans to renovate the UFC APEX

The UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas has always been a safe and secure venue that proved crucial for the promotion. The APEX came in clutch during the COVID-19 pandemic and hosted some of the most iconic fights during that period. From Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker to Francis Ngannou becoming the heavyweight king, the APEX saw it all.

White revealed in 2024 that the UFC will hold more fight night events on the road and will invest $25 million in the APEX facility to make it bigger and better. Speaking to TNT Sports, he said:

"We're gonna travel more with the fight nights. The other thing is we're actually...the Apex is going under construction. We're actually expanding the Apex. It's gonna be bigger and better. We're doing like a $25M expansion on the Apex."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

