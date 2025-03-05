  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "Free shipping changes everything" - Fans react to "overpriced" $849 worth UFC legacy championship replica belt

"Free shipping changes everything" - Fans react to "overpriced" $849 worth UFC legacy championship replica belt

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Mar 05, 2025 16:42 GMT
UFC 309: Jones v Miocic - Source: Getty
The UFC belt is the most coveted accolade in mixed martial arts [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

One of the biggest symbols of the UFC brand is it's championship belt. While only a very select few ever get their hands on the real thing, the UFC does offer replica belts for sale.

Ad

In 2019, the premier mixed martial arts promotion in the world updated it's gold strap, and allocated slots for rubies, which would be added for every successful title defense the holder made.

MMA Uncensored took to X and shared a screenshot of the listing of the belt, which showed that it was being sold for $849. This prompted fans to flood the comments section of the post, where they added comments like:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Others wrote:

"Free shipping changes everything"
"Way over priced"
"Think I'll just go win one tbh"

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.
Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

When Dana White revealed his plans to renovate the UFC APEX

The UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas has always been a safe and secure venue that proved crucial for the promotion. The APEX came in clutch during the COVID-19 pandemic and hosted some of the most iconic fights during that period. From Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker to Francis Ngannou becoming the heavyweight king, the APEX saw it all.

Ad

White revealed in 2024 that the UFC will hold more fight night events on the road and will invest $25 million in the APEX facility to make it bigger and better. Speaking to TNT Sports, he said:

"We're gonna travel more with the fight nights. The other thing is we're actually...the Apex is going under construction. We're actually expanding the Apex. It's gonna be bigger and better. We're doing like a $25M expansion on the Apex."
Ad

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी