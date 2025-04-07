French star Alexis Nicolas glad to have shared intense rivalry with “the best kickboxer in the world” Regian Eersel

He may have fallen short in the trilogy, but Alexis Nicolas couldn't have asked for a better storyline early in his ONE Championship career.

Ad

Nicolas failed to regain the vacant ONE lightweight kickboxing world title when he lost to rival Regian Eersel via unanimous decision in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking to Instagram following his defeat, Nicolas couldn't be any prouder to have shared a deep rivalry against the man he and many consider the best kickboxer on the planet.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Alexis Nicolas posted:

"What can I say? What wars! What performances against what many consider as the best kickboxer in the world."

Nicolas and Eersel had two earlier matches over the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, with the gold exchanging hands every time they stepped between the ropes.

The first match went Nicolas' way when he scored a stunning unanimous decision upset over Eersel to capture the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 21 in April 2024.

Ad

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship, evened the score when he recaptured the lightweight kickboxing throne from Nicolas via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 25 six months later.

Their trilogy match was ultimately set this past weekend, with Nicolas eyeing revenge.

His plans of recapturing the gold, however, failed by the wayside.

Despite pushing the pace and keeping up with Eersel throughout the fight, Nicolas suffered a crucial knockdown late in the second round putting him in an uphill battle against 'The Immortal'.

Ad

The Surinamese-Dutch star ultimately held his ground and ended the rivalry via unanimous decision.

Regian Eersel owns up to losing kickboxing gold on the scales ahead of trilogy match against Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel committed a blunder that was considered unthinkable.

'The Immortal' was stripped of his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title after failing to make weight and hydration ahead of his world title trilogy against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

Despite the disappointment he received on the scales, Eersel remained committed to the goal and upended Nicolas to close their rivalry:

"As people know, I failed the weight and hydration test. I did everything I could, but you know, these things happen in life. It’s a setback. But we overcome that, and that’s a life lesson," said Eersel in his in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.