"Started to train again after a few days off" - Freshly-minted ONE strawweight Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell is back at it

Smilla Sundell is back to work in the gym as she gets ready for her next challenge.

The ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion shared on Instagram that she feels good to be back training again.

In the caption, Smilla Sundell wrote:

“On to the next one, I have started to train again after a few days off. Everything feels great! @onechampionship @fairtextrainingcenter @swedenmuaythai #onechampionship #kickboxing #muaythaifighter #muaythai #thaiboxing #champion #weareone #bangkok #singapore #stockholm #girlpower”

There is no confirmed date for her next bout yet, but seeing Sundell committed to training is a good sign that she is eager to improve even more despite already claiming a world title.

Fans are showering praise on the 17-year-old’s work ethic at such a young age. One fan commented:

“Championship mentality 🙌🙌🔥”

Other fans shared their observations about Sundell’s fighting style after watching her fight twice in the circle. The fan wrote:

“[You] don’t give your opponents time to think .. relentless.”

Another fan gave a bit of a warning to her future opponents on what to expect when they face ‘The Hurricane’.

“Smilla is designed to withstand any kicks and punches you can throw at her… and then hit you back HARDER 😱🥊💥👑❤️”

Smilla Sundell becomes the youngest world champion in ONE Championship history

Smilla Sundell claimed the biggest win of her young career and earned a place in the history of ONE Championship in April 2022.

Sundell battled Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship in the co-main event of ONE 156. The Fairtex product maximized her reach advantage throughout the contest, dominating the Filipino-American on her way to a unanimous decision victory.

With her win, she became the youngest world champion on the promotion’s deep roster.

By claiming the world title at 17 years and five months, Sundell took the honor held by ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

Lee won the inaugural atomweight crown in 2016 when she was 19 years and nine months old. At the time, she was the only teenage world champion in the promotion.

