"Frightening KO" of former UFC vet at BKFC Dubai has Conor McGregor worried: "Prayers for recovery"

Conor McGregor recently wished a stable recovery to a former UFC fighter who endured a vicious knockout at the recently concluded BKFC Dubai. McGregor was also taken aback at the brutality of the knockout.

The recently concluded BKFC 71 in Dubai featured the former UFC heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik's promotional debut. However, the 61-18-1 pro-MMA record-holding fighter endured a brutal knockout defeat in the encounter. Oleinik's rival, Geronimo Dos Santos, sent him to the shadow realm with a thunderous right hook in the second minute of the initial round.

McGregor expressed his thoughts about Dos Santos' stunning knockout through one of his Instagram stories. The Irishman shared a reel from @themaclifeofficial showcasing the knockout, along with the term "frightening" to describe the power behind the blow. Being a fighter himself, McGregor also "prayed" for Oleinik's smooth recovery after enduring such a vicious knockout blow:

"Frightening KO. Prayers for recovery"

Conor McGregor's Instagram story showcasing the vicious KO. [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Conor McGregor promised to enter the BKFC ring for a showdown in the future

Conor McGregor became the co-owner of BKFC, besides founder David Feldman acquiring a major part of its stake in 2024. Since then, he has been pretty active towards fulfilling his BKFC duties. Currently, he invests a lot of time promoting BKFC fights and serving other obligations, including mediating the pre-fight face-offs.

However, McGregor also has the intention to shift his role to a BKFC fighter someday. 'The Notorious' went vocal to express the same during the pre-BKFC Italy press conference. McGregor also stated that he was "sure" about entering the BKFC squared circle:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

