"From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU!" - Manny Pacquiao sends a gracious message to his fans and congratulates Yordenis Ugas

Manny Pacquiao recently expressed gratitude to his fans, family, and the boxing world for supporting him throughout the timeline of his fight against Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao, who suffered a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas, took to Twitter to show his appreciation in a series of gracious tweets. 'Pacman' thanked his fellow Filipino people and expressed pride to have represented his country on the biggest stage for many years.

"Thank you to the fans all around the world who were watching. Thank you to every Filipino that has ever supported me. I’m so proud to represent my country. I’m sorry I could not give you a win, but I did my very best. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU! God bless you all!"

Manny Pacquiao, who's a devoted Christian, also thanked God while further congratulating Yordenis Ugas and wishing him luck for his career.

"I want to thank God for giving me the strength to fight. I thank my family for always standing beside me. I wish to congratulate Ugas and his team. Although, I hoped for a different outcome, I wish him the best."

Originally scheduled to fight Errol Spence Jr., Manny Pacquiao had to adjust to a last-minute opponent change in the form of Yordenis Ugas. The bout was a competitive affair with the Cuban using his jab effectively against Pacquiao the whole night. Though the Filipino had a few moments in the fight, he struggled to deal with the distance that Ugas established early and didn't look to get into his rhythm.

Manny Pacquiao may have fought his last fight inside the boxing ring

The Filipino politician did not reveal any obvious statements about his retirement plans. Still, his post-fight interview had enough clues that one of boxing's biggest sensations might have to roll into the sunset. Pacquiao revealed that his legs started to cramp during the fight, restricting his movement and footwork. He said:

"You know, I'm making a hard time in the ring, making adjustments about his style, I think that [was] a problem for me because I didn't adjust right away and my legs [were] tight...my legs [were] so tight that's why it [was] hard to move."

When asked whether he would step into the ring again, Pacquiao said:

"I don't, I don't know. Let me rest first, relax and take a decision, if I'll continue to fight or not."

The 42-year old boxing legend received a standing ovation in his post-fight interview from his loyal fans, even after the defeat:

