From opponents to training partners: UFC strawweight Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant bury the hatchet

UFC prospect Amanda Ribas will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 257. In the lead up to her upcoming fight against Marina Rodriguez, the Brazilian sensation has been training alongside her last UFC opponent, Paige VanZant.

In a recent interview with What the Heck, Amanda Ribas reflected on her history in the Octagon with PVZ, whom she fought at UFC Fight Island last summer. The fight turned out to be Paige VanZant's final UFC bout, as she chose to jump ship and sign with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

“It’s really different because my last camp was to fight against her, and now she’s helping me in this camp, and I’m helping her for her [BKFC] boxing. It’s cool. It’s amazing and we can show everybody that it’s professional. I’m not mad at her, she’s not mad at me. It’s professional."- said Amanda Ribas.

Amanda Ribas further stated that given the opportunity, she would give her absolute best to help VanZant prepare for her upcoming BKFC debut. And the same goes for Paige as well, who is more than willing to help her new teammate Ribas prepare for her upcoming fight.

“If she can help me, yes she will. If I can help her, I will help her. We are martial artists. We’re artists, not just crazy people throwing punches at each other. We are athletes. It’s amazing.”

When is Amanda Ribas' UFC return and Paige VanZant's Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut?

Amanda Ribas will be fighting at the first UFC pay-per-view of the year - UFC 257 - on January 23 at the UFC Fight Island. The Brazilian strawweight will be a part of a card that will be headlined by a blockbuster bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

On the other hand, Paige VanZant will be making her BKFC debut on the 5th of February. The former UFC fighter will face Britain Hart in her first fight for the promotion and will be out to prove a point to the naysayers.