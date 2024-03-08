From Ronaldo to Alistair Overeem: Global superstars graced their presence at Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou ringside

The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match is a star-studded event, as with 'The Predator's' previous bout with Tyson Fury. Among the celebrities present was Brazilian football (American Soccer) legend Ronaldo Nazário, distinguished by his moniker, 'O Fenômeno.'

However, he isn't the only representative of football royalty to be present, as all-time great manager/coach José Mourinho and A.S. Roma icon Francesco Totti are also in attendance. Other public figures at the event include 'Love Island' contestant Josh Denzel and former MMA world champion Alistair Overeem.

Check out José Mourinho at Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou:

Naturally, reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is also present, sitting ringside. However, he isn't the only boxer at the spectacle, as former unified light-welterweight world champion and fellow Englishman Amir Khan was also spotted at ringside, as was all-time great boxer Manny Pacquiao.

Many are eager to see whether Ngannou can make good on his promise to take the boxing world by storm. He nearly succeeded when he dragged Fury to hell and back in October, knocking him down and matching him blow for blow en route to a split-decision loss that drew tremendous controversy.

This time, Ngannou will be hoping to leave nothing in the hands of the judges. Meanwhile, Joshua will aim to knock the former UFC heavyweight champion back into MMA to roster the status quo.

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou may very well be the Cameroonian's last chance at boxing success

While a boxing match with Deontay Wilder could still be in the cards even if he loses, the Cameroonian's part in the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match is to aim for a world title. That cannot happen if he loses to Anthony Joshua.

Thus, there is tremendous pressure on his shoulders, but he has been nothing if not confident.

However, Ngannou has stressed that even if he loses, he will not relinquish his dream of pursuing more boxing matches. However, whether he would get many more compelling offers after a loss remains to be seen.