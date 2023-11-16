"From tires to titles" - Old pictures of a pre-UFC Alex Pereira working at a tire shop make fans emotional 

Old pictures of Alex Pereira working at a tire shop before making his way into the UFC have left fans emotional.

Pereira has had quite the career, which has seen him win championships in two weight classes in just seven fights in the UFC. However, he had to overcome many obstacles in order to be where he is today. 'Poatan' left middle school at the age of 12 and got a job in a tire shop.

Later, Alex Pereira became an alcoholic under the influence of his coworkers, but in 2009, he started kickboxing in an attempt to break his habit. Interestingly, a few clips of him working at the tire shop have recently emerged. Take a look at them below:

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the comment section of the post while sympathizing with the UFC light heavyweight champion. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Thats the source of the juggernaut left hook"

"Hatee on Dana all you want but UFC can make you into a global success if you actually try"

"From tires to titles"

Jamahal Hill promises to 'whoop' Alex Pereira

The UFC light heavyweight division recently saw the crowning of Alex Pereira as he defeated Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. It looks like Jamahal Hill can't wait to fight for the title.

It is worth noting that Jamahal Hill won the title last year at UFC 283 after beating Glover Teixeira. However, he was forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering an injury to his Achilles tendon. With Hill expected to be Pereira's first title defense, he recently took to his YouTube channel to send out a stern warning. He said:

“I like Alex. I think Alex is funny, Alex is cool. I think as a person, he is a good guy... But I have to put a severe a** whopping on him just for the simple fact of how you all are coming at me. I’m making a very subtle point. Mark my words when I say this: I do not plan on taking him down. I do not plan on wrestling him.”

Catch Hill's comments in the video below from the 18:20 mark: