"From training partners to competitors" - Denice Zamboanga ready to set "cherished friendship" aside against Stamp Fairtex

ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga is growing impatient for her upcoming fight in the promotion.

At ONE 173: Denver inside the Ball Arena on Friday, Aug. 1, 'The Menace' squares off against divisional queen Stamp Fairtex in a ONE atomweight MMA world title unification tilt.

Both women, of course, are no strangers to each other.

They spent countless hours at Fairtex Training Center during their ascent to the top of the mountain.

Zamboanga saw her craft evolve tremendously there. Meanwhile, the Filipino witnessed Stamp level up from a striking-only athlete to a fighter equipped with a world-class ground game.

Their friendship will, however, be forced onto the backburner when they meet in 'The Mile High City'.

For her part, Denice Zamboanga doesn't mind doing that.

With a chance to hoist gold in her North American debut her top priority, 'The Menace' says she's more than ready to display her improvements against her former stablemate.

In an exclusive interview with Tempo days after the bout was announced, the Filipino warrior shared:

"Our journey from training partners to competitors adds a profound depth to this upcoming fight. Outside the circle, Stamp is a cherished friend, but come fight night, I'm prepared to showcase the evolution of 'The Menace'."

Denice Zamboanga says judges won't be needed for Stamp showdown

Shortly after claiming gold on the promotion's first American primetime card of the year, ONE Fight Night 27, on Jan. 11, Denice Zamboanga gave her prediction on how she'll unify the gold versus Stamp.

'The Menace' told The Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin:

"I'm confident I can finish her. But whether it's a decision or whatever, I will get the belt."

More barnburner fights will be added to ONE 173: Denver – the promotion's third on-ground spectacle in North America – in the coming weeks.

