“From tumbling gymnastics to every kind of flip” – Sage Northcutt on how he builds explosiveness in MMA

Despite having an incredibly muscular frame, ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is one of the most explosive fighters in ONE Championship

That signature explosiveness was on full display at ONE Fight Night 10 when Northcutt made his long-awaited return to the Circle for a showdown with Pakistani MMA ace Ahmed Mujtaba.

In some fashion, It only took ‘Super’ Sage 39 seconds to live up to his moniker, scoring a slick submission via heel hook.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Sage Northcutt shared some insight into how he developed and maintained his style inside the Circle.

“I used to support martial arts by training everything, from tumbling gymnastics to every kind of flip you can possibly imagine and it's just how I transferred that explosiveness into fighting MMA now,” Northcutt said.

With the win, Northcutt scored his first career victory inside the Circle, and he’s been chomping at the bit to go out and get another one ever since.

Sage Northcutt knows who he wants next

The subject of Sage Northcutt’s next opponent has been a hot topic among fans, but the American athlete has only had one name on his mind ever since his victory at ONE Fight Night 10 – Shinya Aoki.

Northcutt and Aoki were scheduled to scrap at ONE on TNT IV in 2021, but an illness forced ‘Super’ out of the contest.

Both fighters have expressed an interest in rebooking the bout, and as it stands, making that fight a reality is the No. 1 priority for Northcutt. He told ONE Championship:

“Yeah, absolutely [I still want that fight]. We had it in the works before I had my last fight with Ahmed. We had it set and he said he still wants it. I think we should do it."

He added:

“I’ve been really focused on Shinya since after my last fight. Post-fight when we talked with all the media, it got brought up by someone out there saying, ‘How about you and Shinya?’ And it got brought up that it might possibly be the next thing. So since then, I’ve just been thinking about that.”