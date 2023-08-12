WATCH: Sage Northcutt makes Ahmed Mujtaba regret taunting him in their fight

Sage Northcutt’s comeback fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video was undoubtedly one of the most thrilling and nail-biting events fans have seen to date.

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Cosmo Alexander in May 2019, many doubted he would ever return to the world of MMA.

Unbeknownst to many, the American superstar worked diligently behind-the-scenes to recover from the knockout injury he suffered at the hands of Alexander and other illnesses that had kept him sidelined for nearly four years.

Having been denied the opportunity to redeem himself due to his ailments, Northcutt’s future success in the sport looked elusive. Therefore, his resurgence to the competitive scene this year was absolutely mindblowing as it was intriguing.

The first step to redemption, however, wasn’t going to be easy. His opponent, Ahmed Mujtaba, is a highly-rated mixed martial artist who was armed with a number of weapons in his arsenal, including wrestling and knockout power.

Mujataba certainly believed he would be the next fighter to put the youngster away in humiliating fashion, but as we witnessed, Sage Northcutt turned the tables on him with a lightning fast submission in the first round.

Before Sage Northcutt’s next MMA showdown is announced this month, re-watch ‘Super’ Sage make Mujatba regret taunting him during their fight in Colorado at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: