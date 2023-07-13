Sage Northcutt says ONE Fight Night 10 felt like his MMA debut: “I had a bit of nerves”

American mixed martial arts phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt made his much-anticipated return to action a successful one last May at ONE Fight Night 10. The 27-year-old spent four years away from professional competition while dealing with a devastating injury he suffered in his ONE Championship debut in 2019.

Having spent that much time away from the limelight, it’s no wonder Northcutt felt akin to an NBA rookie about to play his first regular season game. ‘Super’ was nervous heading into the Circle, and in many ways, it showed.

Speaking on a guest appearance on The Spinnin Backfist podcast, Northcutt described the feeling of heading back into the cage a couple of months ago.

The 27-year-old said:

“I think it's because I haven't been out there for so long I had a bit of nerves. But I was still pumped. I was just like, it felt almost like my first fight kind of [feeling].” [28:55 onwards]

Sage Northcutt made a triumphant return to the Circle, submitting Pakistani MMA fighter Ahmed ‘Wolverine’ Mujtaba in less than a minute with a heel hook. The two locked horns on the main card of the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place before a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on May 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch a replay of all the action from this momentous event on Amazon Prime Video.

Northcutt’s submission win was no doubt epic, and fans can’t wait to see him back in action, especially after that performance.

Poll : 0 votes