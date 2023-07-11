Sage Northcutt in no rush for world title shot: “One step at a time”

American karate sensation and ONE Championship superstar ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is still coming off a high from his scintillating first-round submission victory over Ahmed Mujtaba last May at ONE Fight Night 10.

Despite getting back into the win column behind such a strong performance, however, Northcutt says he is in no rush to further his position in ONE Championship’s stacked featherweight division.

In a recent guest appearance on The Spinnin Backfist podcast on YouTube, Northcutt talked about taking things slowly, even after his incredible showing at ONE Championship’s historic first U.S. show.

‘Super’ Sage said:

“I know my fight that I just had went great, so I feel like taking one step at a time, keep it going [until I reach the top].”

‘Super’ Sage shocked fans in attendance when he submitted Mujtaba with a quick heel hook in under a minute. Northcutt came off a lengthy layoff to score one of his most impressive victories to date, and he did it on the biggest stage yet. ONE Fight Night 10 marked the historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States for ONE Championship.

Taking place at a sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10 saw the conclusion of the epic trilogy between reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson and longtime rival, former divisional kingpin Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes.

