Sage Northcutt says Raymond Daniels has been a constant figure during training camp: 'I can learn so much from him'

American mixed martial arts prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt hones his skills at Team Alpha Male in sunny California, under the tutelage of the legendary ‘California Kid’ Urijah Faber. But there’s another martial arts veteran helping him out on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old Northcutt says he has been getting in rounds with kickboxing star Raymond Daniels.

Speaking on a guest appearance on Fistivities with KB & Renato Laranja, Northcutt talked about Daniels’ influence on his career.

‘Super’ Sage said:

“Yep, me and Raymond, we spar together, and then we grapple together. Do some wrestling together. I actually like training with him a lot.”

Daniels is, of course, married to Sage's sister Colbey Northcutt, so the two are family at this point. But that’s not why Northcutt trains with the 43-year-old veteran. It’s because Daniels has a lot of knowledge to offer.

‘Super’ Sage added:

“He’s so knowledgeable with the striking and stuff, so I can learn so much from him, and we’re always picking each other's brains on stuff. We don’t normally go super hard or anything.”

Northcutt recently returned to action, making his highly anticipated second appearance inside the ONE Championship Circle a few weeks ago at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

In front of a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, Northcutt needed mere seconds to tap out Pakistan’s ‘Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba with a heel hook in the first round.

Check out highlights of Northcutt’s epic performance and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay, available for free for fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime Video.

