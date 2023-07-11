Sage Northcutt explains why Demetrious Johnson is ‘the best that’s ever fought’

American mixed martial arts prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has been witness to immense talent on both sides of the world, having competed for the UFC earlier in his career, and now competing as a lightweight in ONE Championship.

But the 27-year-old phenom says there’s only one man he considers the absolute greatest of all time in the sport, and that’s fellow ONE Championship athlete Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

In a recent guest appearance on The Spinnin Backfist podcast on YouTube, Northcutt had high praise for the man they call ‘Mighty Mouse’.

‘Super’ Sage said:

“You know, ‘Mighty Mouse’, his career has been fantastic. He’s one of the top best guys in the whole world, he’s always been. One of the pound-for-pound best. He’s the best that’s ever fought.”

There’s no doubt Johnson is one of the greatest of all time in the sport of mixed martial arts. Is he the greatest ever? Northcutt seems to think so.

What ‘Mighty Mouse’ has shown in the Circle is nothing short of extraordinary.

Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson retained the ONE flyweight world title with a unanimous decision victory over longtime rival, former divisional king Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes last May at ONE Fight Night 10.

The event took place before a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. The historic blockbuster marked the first-ever live on-ground event for ONE Championship in the United States.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

