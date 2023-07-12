Sage Northcutt says ONE Championship has offered him "a list of opponents" for next fight

After a four-year hiatus from competition, Sage Northcutt made a triumphant return to the global stage at ONE Fight Night 10.

Stepping inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, with a lot of questions to answer, Northcutt proved that he is back and better than ever.

Submitting Ahmed Mujtaba in the first round, ‘Super’ Sage showed that whilst he has continued to evolve as a martial artist during his hiatus, he is still the same exciting prospect that we last knew him as.

On top of his skills as a competitor, his personality hasn’t changed one bit.

Known for his incredibly positive, energetic and soft-spoken manner, Northcutt became one of the most talked-about prospects years ago thanks to his martial arts background and charisma.

One aspect of this that 'Super' Sage has always stuck to his guns about is with regards to trash talking and calling opponents out.

Despite wanting to stay active and finally prove what he is capable of under the ONE banner, the 27-year-old isn’t ready to start throwing out insults to try and get bigger and better fights.

In an interview with Spinnin Backfist, Sage Northcutt spoke about how chasing down his next challenge isn’t something that he sees as his responsibility:

“Man, you know, that's really up to ONE Championship to target or offer me a list of opponents [for my next fight]. For me, I was happy to be back. First fight back. It's been like four years.”

Watch the full interview below:

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 card is available to watch back via the free replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes