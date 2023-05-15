Front row with Conor McGregor: Irish MMA sensation offers fans VIP access for ‘mega’ Katie Taylor fights 

Conor McGregor shared some exciting news for the fans of Katie Taylor.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former UFC champion announced that he possessed 21 tickets to Taylor's fight, specifically in the coveted "G Cash" seats. McGregor extended an invitation to his Twitter followers to join the "G Cash team" and secure a prestigious spot to support the Irish pugilist.

The "G Cash" seats will present dedicated fans with a rare chance to experience Taylor's fights in the company of 'The Notorious.'

McGregor wrote:

"What’s the story folks I’ve a couple of mega Katie Taylor announcements coming all this week, for our Katies fight! Multiple days back to back! But first I want to announce that I have 22 tickets to the fight itself, in the exclusive “G Cash” seats. I only need one seat myself. So 21. Join the G Cash team if you wish to see and support our Katie fight in these prestigious seats. Hit me up. And only of course if you can personally contact me. A G cash. Have a seat."

Check out the Irishman's tweet below:

'KT' was scheduled to fight Amanda Serrano on May 20th at 3Arena in her hometown Dublin. However, the much-awaited bout fell through pertaining to an injury sustained by Serrano.

The fight was rescheduled, and Taylor has been matched against the undisputed world super-lightweight champion in women’s boxing, Chantelle Cameron.

Conor McGregor takes a jibe at Gilbert Burns

A Twitter user recently claimed that Burns is one of the most 'overrated fighters' of the promotion and questioned the Brazilian's MMA career. The user pointed out that Burns' most significant accomplishment was his close fight with Khamzat and highlighted his perceived lack of wins against opponents under the age of 35 since 2019.

The tweet also mentioned Burns' decisive loss to Belal Muhammad and the brutal knockout by Dan Hooker:

"Gilbert Burns has got to be one of the most overrated fighters of all time. His biggest achievement is that he had a "close" fight with Khamzat. Hasn't beat an opponent under the age of 35 since 2019. Got 50-45ed by Belal and brutally ko'd by Dan Hooker. He was never THAT good."

Conor McGregor couldn't resist chiming in on the discussion. The Irishman responded to the tweet by taking a light-hearted jab at Burns' name, writing:

""Ye but what a name, 'gilbert'"

Check out the Conor McGregor's response below:

