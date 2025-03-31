Frustrated with KSI and Jake Paul not 'answering the phone', Darren Till responds to Mike Perry claiming he said no to $2 million in Bare Knuckle

Mike Perry has not competed in mixed martial arts in nearly four years after leaving the UFC following four losses in five bouts. He made the move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he has won all five of his bouts and seen his starpower skyrocket.

Ad

'Platinum' called out another former UFC contender, claiming that Darren Till turned down $2 million to face him in BKFC. He claimed that the former welterweight title challenger instead faced Anthony Taylor in boxing for $300,000 while calling for a matchup in Dirty Boxing. 'The Gorilla' to respond to the call out on X, stating:

"I never said no my friend… I said let’s do one boxing fight and let’s do one bareknuckle fight… You and ur manager never came back to me and my management so it’s on you… If you want to fight I am here… You are more interested in being a promoter right now whereas I am training everyday no distractions and struggling to get opponents…"

Ad

Trending

Till continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"KSI doesn’t answer the phone Tommy Fury doesn’t answer the phone… Jake Paul same thing… So if you really want the fight that is destined to happen get ur manager to contact MisFits and we can make this happen as a co-promotion… Sound fair? @PlatinumPerry big dummy"

Check out Darren Till's response to Mike Perry below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Till left the UFC following five losses in six bouts, however, he has found some success in boxing. He defeated Mohammad Mutie via second-round TKO in an exhibition match before beating Anthony Taylor via sixth-round TKO in his professional debut earlier this year.

Mike Perry shares potential timeline for Robbie Lawler matchup

Mike Perry was able to defeat Eddie Alvarez in December 2023 to claim the BKFC symbolic King of Violence title. After David Feldman teased that he could bring the belt back for a potential matchup with Robbie Lawler, 'Platinum' revealed a timeline for him to face the soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer.

Ad

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Perry was asked about the matchup. He said:

"Man, between June and November. So, I don't want to sit down and wait until November. Even June is kind of far away. I was actually hoping to fight him earlier in May and then go on my family vacation - we're going on a cruise in May. So, I was hoping to go fight and then go on a cruise with a black eye or something."

Ad

Check out Mike Perry's comments on facing Robbie Lawler below:

Expand Tweet

Perry has not competed in combat sports since July 2024. He stepped on short notice to face Jake Paul - after Mike Tyson was forced to postpone the original matchup due to an ulcer flare-up - losing the bout via sixth-round TKO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.