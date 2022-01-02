Full card for ONE: Only the Brave announced, with 11 more bouts added to Malykhin vs. Grishenko

The full card for ONE: Only the Brave was recently announced, with 11 matches added to the earlier-revealed heavyweight clash between Anatoly ‘Sladkiy’ Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko.

The main card of the show will feature the semifinal round of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. Top-ranked Marat Grigorian meets No.4-ranked Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov for the first pairing. No.3-ranked Sitthichai ‘Killer Kid’ Sitsongpeenong battles it out with Georgia’s Davit Kiria in the other semifinal matchup.

The four strikers look to advance to the finals and become the second winner of the Grand Prix. Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan won the inaugural tournament in 2019.

In the opening bout of the main card, Rade Opacic stakes his undefeated ONE Championship record against promotional newcomer Françesko Xhaja in a heavyweight kickboxing match.

The second match on the main card will see Zhang Lipeng looking to follow up his big promotional debut win over former world champion Eduard Folayang. He takes on Ruslan Emilbek Uulu in a lightweight MMA encounter.

The co-main event of the card will feature No.1-ranked featherweight ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong battling it out against No.4-ranked Tang Kai in a match with world title implications. Kim is already in line for Thanh Le’s world title but chose to compete instead of waiting for his shot. Tang may very well take the world title opportunity if he knocks off ‘The Fighting God’ from his spot.

Jarred Brooks vs. Hiroba Minowa headlines the lead card for ONE: Only the Brave

The lead card of the event will see two top contenders in the ONE strawweight division collide.

Jarred Brooks had his sights set on the world title as soon as he arrived in ONE Championship. After stopping Lito Adiwang in December, he has now taken aim at No.4-ranked strawweight Hiroba Minowa to further legitimize his rise to the top of the standings.

The action will be kicked off by two young female Muay Thai fighters in Diandra Martin and Smilla Sundell as they make their debuts in ONE Championship in a catchweight bout.

Undefeated Englishman Paul Elliott will make his promotional debut when he takes on Anderson Silva in a light heavyweight bout in the second match of the event.

Former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam is hoping for a fresh start when he takes on Hiroyuki Tetsuka in the next bout.

Flyweights Tatsumitsu Wada and Wang Shuo are both looking to put together a winning streak as they take each other on in an MMA matchup.

Finally, 'Smokin’ Jo Nattawut and Dovydas Rimkus will fight for the right to become the Grand Prix alternate.

ONE: Only the Brave will broadcast live across the world on Friday, 28 January.

Edited by John Cunningham