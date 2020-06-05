Full fight card for UFC's June 13th event revealed; Calvillo vs Eye to be the official main-event

The UFC revealed fight card for upcoming event with Eye vs Calvillo set as the main event.

The UFC tweeted out the fight card and the event will mark Cynthia Calvillo's move to flyweight.

UFC finally revealed the fight card for its event on June 13th

After weeks of speculation and rumors, UFC finally revealed the fight card for its event on June 13th. The card will be headlined by a women's flyweight fight, Jessica Eye vs Cynthia Calvillo. The fight will mark, Cynthia Calvillo's move up from the strawweight to the flyweight division. The UFC card will also see Merab Dvalishvii take on former flyweight title challenger, Ray Borg.

The UFC has been on the receiving end of some criticism for this card. The fights haven't been that great and don't excite a large section of fans. However, what must be remembered is that the fights the UFC has to book are from the pool of fighters they have in the United States of America.

They currently can't bring fighters from the outside given the strong travel restrictions. The UFC is still keeping its events running and has said that they will be moving ahead with the idea of fight island.

The main card and prelims for June 13, as revealed by @danawhite to @Jon_Anik on the ESPN MMA YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/OIBgMRrphS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 4, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Calvillo vs Eye full line-up

Here is the entire card for UFC Apex.

Main Card

Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Advertisement

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ray Borg

Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain

Jordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa

Preliminary Card

Mariya Agapova vs. Melissa Gatto

Charles Rosa vs. Kevin Aguilar

Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany

Ryan Benoit vs. Tyson Nam

Jordan Griffin vs. Derrick Minner