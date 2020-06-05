×
Full fight card for UFC's June 13th event revealed; Calvillo vs Eye to be the official main-event

  • The UFC revealed fight card for upcoming event with Eye vs Calvillo set as the main event.
  • The UFC tweeted out the fight card and the event will mark Cynthia Calvillo's move to flyweight.
Paarth Pande
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 05 Jun 2020, 12:28 IST
UFC finally revealed the fight card for its event on June 13th
After weeks of speculation and rumors, UFC finally revealed the fight card for its event on June 13th. The card will be headlined by a women's flyweight fight, Jessica Eye vs Cynthia Calvillo. The fight will mark, Cynthia Calvillo's move up from the strawweight to the flyweight division. The UFC card will also see Merab Dvalishvii take on former flyweight title challenger, Ray Borg.

The UFC has been on the receiving end of some criticism for this card. The fights haven't been that great and don't excite a large section of fans. However, what must be remembered is that the fights the UFC has to book are from the pool of fighters they have in the United States of America.

They currently can't bring fighters from the outside given the strong travel restrictions. The UFC is still keeping its events running and has said that they will be moving ahead with the idea of fight island.

UFC Fight Night: Calvillo vs Eye full line-up

Here is the entire card for UFC Apex.

Main Card

Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ray Borg

Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain

Jordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa

Preliminary Card

Mariya Agapova vs. Melissa Gatto

Charles Rosa vs. Kevin Aguilar

Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany

Ryan Benoit vs. Tyson Nam

Jordan Griffin vs. Derrick Minner

Published 05 Jun 2020, 12:28 IST
UFC Jessica Eye UFC Schedule UFC Women's Flyweight
