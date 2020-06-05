Full fight card for UFC's June 13th event revealed; Calvillo vs Eye to be the official main-event
- The UFC revealed fight card for upcoming event with Eye vs Calvillo set as the main event.
- The UFC tweeted out the fight card and the event will mark Cynthia Calvillo's move to flyweight.
After weeks of speculation and rumors, UFC finally revealed the fight card for its event on June 13th. The card will be headlined by a women's flyweight fight, Jessica Eye vs Cynthia Calvillo. The fight will mark, Cynthia Calvillo's move up from the strawweight to the flyweight division. The UFC card will also see Merab Dvalishvii take on former flyweight title challenger, Ray Borg.
The UFC has been on the receiving end of some criticism for this card. The fights haven't been that great and don't excite a large section of fans. However, what must be remembered is that the fights the UFC has to book are from the pool of fighters they have in the United States of America.
They currently can't bring fighters from the outside given the strong travel restrictions. The UFC is still keeping its events running and has said that they will be moving ahead with the idea of fight island.
UFC Fight Night: Calvillo vs Eye full line-up
Here is the entire card for UFC Apex.
Main Card
Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ray Borg
Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain
Jordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa
Preliminary Card
Mariya Agapova vs. Melissa Gatto
Charles Rosa vs. Kevin Aguilar
Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany
Ryan Benoit vs. Tyson Nam
Jordan Griffin vs. Derrick MinnerPublished 05 Jun 2020, 12:28 IST