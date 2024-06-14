“Full steam ahead” - Liam Harrison ramps up the intensity in preparation for legends clash against Seksan in Denver

Liam Harrison has no plans of slowing down.

The British Muay Thai legend is already hard at work in preparation for his impending all-legends super fight against Seksan at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

Harrison has been clamoring for a fight against Seksan in the middle of his recovery, and he'll finally square off against the Thai legend at Ball Arena in Denver.

Taking to Instagram, Harrison showed that he's already pushing his limits nearly four months before his dream fight.

Liam Harrison wrote:

"Full steam ahead for Denver 🇺🇸 @richardsmith_badcompany_gym #muaythai."

Harrison, a multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, has been fighting professionally since the late 1990s and fought some of the best fighters of all time.

'Hitman' traded shots with Saenchai, Anuwat, and Sagetdao, but a fight against Seksan has always eluded him.

That match, however, will see its fruition when they finally clash in Denver in a few months' time.

Harrison has been adamant that Seksan would be one of the final opponents he'll have in his stellar career.

After spending nearly two years on the sidelines due to a nasty knee injury he suffered in 2022, it seems Harrison is back in full force and ready for his dream matchup in September.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are available at Ticketmaster.

Thai legend Sam-A believes Liam Harrison can take Seksan down in Denver

Seksan is one of the most resilient fighters in Muay Thai history, and his gung ho style has been the stuff of legends for almost two decades.

Liam Harrison, however, shares a similar style with Seksan and one Muay Thai legend believes 'Hitman' has what it takes to conquer 'The Man Who Yields To No One'.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, considered one of the pillars of modern Muay Thai, said Harrison has all the tools to beat Seksan in their super fight in Denver.

The multi-time ONE world champion said:

"I still think Liam Harrison. If they're fighting, because [they would use] small gloves. I think Liam is good. More power, yes. Maybe [a knockout, too]. But if it's five rounds with big gloves, I think Seksan."