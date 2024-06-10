“I just had a great chat with the big boss” - Liam Harrison gives props to Chatri Sityodtong for his handling of weigh-in controversy

All's well that ends well, for Liam Harrison. Following the controversy surrounding his weigh-ins, Harrison revealed on Instagram that everything was smoothed out and gave ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong props for leading the dialogue.

The British Muay Thai legend said Sityodtong was highly understanding of the situation and paid what was promised to him for his fight against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167.

Liam Harrison wrote:

"Devastated I didn't get to fight today. However, I just had a great chat with the big boss @yodchatri who has been very understanding of this whole situation. He also paid me in full and compensated me for my camp and hard work in the build-up to this fight. Can't thank him enough for how he has dealt with this for me."

He added:

"Onwards and upwards. Next stop, Seksan in Denver 👊"

Harrison was coming off a near-two-year injury layoff and was supposed to fight Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai match this past weekend at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Things, however, got muddled up at the official weigh-ins and he decided to pull out of the card.

Nevertheless, Harrison is ready to face Thai legend Seksan at ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6 at Ball Arena in Colorado.

Liam Harrison details why his fight against Seksan will be a show stealer

It's physically impossible for Liam Harrison to put on a dozer, and his next fight against Seksan could potentially become the Fight of the Night at ONE 168: Denver.

In an interview with My Khel, 'Hitman' said his and Seksan's similar brawling style would surely captivate the audience in Denver and the fans from around the world.

Both Seksan and Harrison are known for their tough and rugged offensive approach, a perfect recipe that any fight fan would certainly tune in to.

He said:

"Yeah, it's the only legend that's not on my resume from this era. Plus, with his style and my style, I just think you can make something really good for the fans. No one's going to move or step back."

