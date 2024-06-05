"We're both going to have a good time" - Liam Harrison weighs in on megafight with Seksan at ONE 168: Denver

Nothing fuels Liam Harrison's appetite for mayhem more than a full-on Muay Thai war, and he can expect just that when he faces Seksan Or Kwanmuang inside the Circle at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

Both veterans never fail to display their unique blend of aggression, speed, and power whenever they fight. Due to their similar styles, 'Hitman' has long wanted this fight to come to fruition.

With everything locked in for their legend vs. legend tie, which takes place in a 140-pound catchweight fixture inside the Ball Arena, 'Hitman' is beyond excited to leave it all on the line in what could be a swansong moment in his long and splendid journey in Muay Thai.

Trending

In an interview with MyKhel, the Leeds slugger once again shared why this war should bring out the best in both parties. Above all, he guarantees one thing – entertainment.

Liam Harrison shared:

"I'll just stand in the middle with him because he likes to trade. I like to trade. We're both going to have a good time, and the crowd is going to get their money's worth."

Apart from their hotly-anticipated showdown, martial arts fanatics will be treated to a card loaded with talent when the world's largest martial arts organization returns to North America for their second on-ground event.

In a ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship matchup, defending king Kade Ruotolo puts his gold on the line against the discipline's flyweight world champion, Mikey Musumeci.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 run it back with the former's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on offer.

Headlining the night would be a ONE strawweight MMA world title contest between titleholder Xiong Jing Nan and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver can be purchased here.

Liam Harrison ready to turn back the clock vs Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

Before he faces Seksan at ONE 168: Denver, Liam Harrison will end his two-year spell on the sidelines when he returns to action against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167.

Eager to show that he has not lost any game time, 'Hitman' would like nothing more than another fight packed to the brim with violence when he squares off against the Japanese upstart this Friday, June 7.

Liam Harrison told ONE Championship previously:

"I'm looking forward to getting in there and turning the clocks back, doing what I used to do a couple of years ago, and just having wild fights."

ONE 167 will be available to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers live in U.S. primetime for free.