"Gonna be a killer match" - Fans hyped for Denver super fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek in September

Muay Thai fans are hyped for Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek's epic world title clash in Denver, Colorado, this September.

Since both men have strong reputations as great fighters in their own right, it's obvious that fans anticipate nothing but a world-class brawl between the two world champions.

However, there is one fighter the fans are reacting to online, and that is sparking conversation. It's the two-sport ONE world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

This week, ONE Championship hyped up 'The General's' next world title defense against Superlek with a "before and after" picture highlighting Haggerty's evolution as a striker.

"Only the beginning" ONE quoted.

Check out all the best fan reactions below on the British striker who puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold on offer inside the Ball Arena in Denver:

The Londoner is coming into his next battle with high energy and motivation.

He's crossed off notable names on his hit list, including ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in November, and then No. 2 Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is also on his way to becoming an all-time great. He has surpassed Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa to jump the line and fight Haggerty for his crown.

ONE 168: Denver goes down at Ball Arena. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public starting April 24, 10 am Mountain Time.

Superlek maintains that Muay Thai bantamweight king Jonathan Haggerty "is indeed a very good fighter"

Ever since moving up a weight class and fighting the best guys in the division, there's no denying that Jonathan Haggerty's quick ascension to the top makes him the most dangerous striker on the planet.

As a former rival to Haggerty, Superlek knows exactly how devastating the Englishman can be if you allow him to strike. The two strikers once fought outside the promotion in 2018, which ended via doctor stoppage due to a bad cut under Haggerty's eye.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champ is careful not to underestimate the Brit's raw talents.

Sharing his thoughts about his rival, Superlek previously told ONE:

"Jonathan [Haggerty] is indeed a very good fighter. A very tough fighter. I really want to know how my skills would play out in that fight."

