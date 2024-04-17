"I don't see anyone beating him on the planet" - Liam Harrison on why Superlek will dethrone Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168

Liam Harrison believes ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek is currently unbeatable.

On September 6, two-sport world champion Haggerty looks to extend his legendary run with another ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense. It'll be easier said than done, as 'The General' must take out arguably the most skilled striker in the promotion, Superlek, who is coming off wins against Rodtang and Takeru Segawa.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Harrison, a Muay Thai great, was asked about Haggerty vs Superlek and had this to say:

"I don't see anyone beating Superlek. I don't see anyone beating him on the planet. Haggerty's best two wins have been against Nong-O and Sam-A, and those guys were like 36 or 37 at the time. Superlek is the same age [as Haggerty]. He's banging in his prime."

Haggerty will face Superlek in the ONE 168 co-main event, which goes down inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The event's pre-sale tickets are currently on sale at ONEFC.com.

Watch Harrison's entire interview with Sportskeeda below:

Liam Harrison scheduled to make highly-anticipated Muay Thai return

Liam Harrison was asked about Jonathan Haggerty for several reasons during the previously mentioned interview - same division and UK rivals. With that said, 'Hitman' is more focused on himself, as he's scheduled to fight again for the first time since suffering a knee injury against Nong-O in August 2022.

On June 7, Harrison will be featured on the stacked ONE 167 fight card, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Thailand. Standing in the UK superstar's way of an impressive comeback is the Japanese-born Katsuki Kitano, who secured a unanimous decision win in his promotional debut against Halil Kutukcu.

The highly-anticipated ONE 167 event will air live on US Primetime and can be watched for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : Who will emerge victorious at ONE 168? Superlek Jonathan Haggerty 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback