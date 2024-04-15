WATCH: Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek already packing the heat ahead of Denver super fight against Jonathan Haggerty

Superlek Kiatmoo9 looks primed and ready for his Denver super showcase.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion looks to reach double-champ status when he challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168: Denver.

Months before his world title challenge on September 6, Superlek already looks to be in fight shape in a video ONE Championship posted on its Instagram page.

Superlek is known as 'The Kicking Machine' and the drill he did in his home gym is a testament to his horrifying alter ego.

ONE Championship wrote:

"Preparing for the CLASH 🥊 'The Kicking Machine' challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE 168: Denver 🔥 Who's eagerly awaiting this battle? @superlek789"

Superlek, however, doesn't just want to capture a second world title in ONE Championship.

The Thai megastar also looks to make it 2-0 against Jonathan Haggerty.

The two master strikers faced each other in 2018 when they met at Yokkao, with Superlek taking the second-round technical knockout win over the British superstar.

Haggerty, however, has reached another level these past two years.

'The General' is at double-champ status since he also has the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in his possession.

ONE 168: Denver goes down at Ball Arena, and tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on April 24 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

Superlek is mentally ready for Jonathan Haggerty ahead of world title matchup

Superlek isn't just physically prepared for Jonathan Haggerty, he's also mentally ready for his super fight.

Just a few days after ONE Championship announced its Denver return, Superlek posted on Instagram and practically told Haggerty to bring his A-game to Ball Arena:

"We will meet again soon," wrote Superlek on Instagram along with the video of his 2018 victory over Haggerty.

Superlek is on a nine-fight winning streak in ONE Championship and is coming off two of the biggest fights in the promotion's history.

The 28-year-old is coming off back-to-back wins over ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion Takeru Segawa.

Poll : Who are you rooting for in this super fight? Superlek Takeru? 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback