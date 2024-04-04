“We will meet again soon” - Superlek starts the verbal jabs in throwback video of his victory over Jonathan Haggerty

With five months until their highly anticipated clash at ONE 168: Denver, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is already launching verbal jabs at reigning two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty.

As announced by ONE Championship, Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line when the promotion returns to the United States on Friday, September 6. Meeting him inside Denver's Ball Arena will be current ONE flyweight kickboxing champ Superlek, who moves up a weight class in hopes of claiming his second ONE world title.

Launching the first strike on social media, Superlek took a jab at Jonathan Haggerty by sharing a video clip of their 2018 clash at an event in the United Kingdom.

"We will meet again soon," Superlek wrote on Instagram.

Responding to 'The Kicking Machine' in the comments, Jonathan Haggerty simply wrote:

"And Still."

In their first and only meeting thus far, Superlek scored a TKO over 'The General' via a doctor's stoppage following the second round.

Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty represent the cream of the crop in Muay Thai

When discussing the pound-for-pound greatest strikers in the world, it's hard to imagine anyone but Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty sitting atop the list. Both fighters had an absolutely stellar 2023 campaign, starting with Haggerty who claimed the bantamweight Muay Thai belt with an earth-shattering knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9.

He followed that up with a second-round KO of Fabricio Andrade to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown. Since then, Haggerty has defended his Muay Thai title in an early Fight of the Year contender with Felipe Lobo.

As for Superlek, 'The Kicking Machine' fought an incredible five times last year, culminating in perhaps the greatest clash in Muay Thai history. In September 2023, Superlek stepped inside the ring with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon and delivered one of the greatest fights of the last 50 years.

Superlek ultimately came out on top, going a perfect 5-0 on the year.

He carried over that momentum into the new year, earning a unanimous decision victory against Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 165.

Who comes out on top when two of the world's greatest combat sports athletes collide in the United States?

Poll : Who leaves ONE 168 with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship around their waist? Jonathan Haggerty Superlek 0 votes View Discussion