“Just out of this world” - Fans in awe of Superlek’s astounding display of fight IQ against Takeru in ONE 165 barnburner

Nearly three months removed from his epic encounter with Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa at ONE 165, fight fans are still marveling at Superlek Kiatmoo9's incredible performance.

Stepping in on short notice, 'The Kicking Machine' delivered another legendary performance against one of the greatest kickboxers on the planet. Through five rounds, Superlek punished Takeru's lead leg and lit him up upstairs en route to a decisive unanimous decision to retain the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Championship fans shared their appreciation for Superlek's superior fight IQ on Instagram, writing:

"He has such a high fight IQ."

"Superlek was LEVELS ahead. His fight IQ is out of this world."

"Very smart move."

"This was a mismatch altogether. Superlek is a dangerous man."

"A clever technique."

"Superlek No. 1 IQ fighter."

With wins over Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru in his last two outings, 'The Kicking Machine' will look to take out another living legend this summer.

Superlek looks to claim a second ONE world title against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168

As announced by the promotion, Superlek will return to the art of eight limbs to challenge current two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. The fight will emanate from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado when ONE returns to the United States on Friday, September 6.

Like Superlek, Jonathan Haggerty goes into his latest title defense following some massive victories inside the Circle. Last year, 'The General' scored knockouts against Thai legend Nong-O Hama and bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing crowns.

He has since added another victory to his resume, dispatching Felipe Lobo in the third round of their Fight of the Year contender at ONE Fight Night 19 in February.

Who comes out on top when two of the world's greatest strikers square off on one of the biggest nights in ONE Championship history?

