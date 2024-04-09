WATCH: Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek's genius parry to break down Takeru's textbook defense in Tokyo showcase

ONE Championship started 2024 with a bang last January with ONE 165, and the main event bout between Takeru Segawa and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 was one for the ages.

Originally, Takeru's opponent was scheduled to be flyweight Muay Thai world titlist Rodtang Jitmuangnon but was shunted off the card due to injury.

Superlek stepped up to the plate and was out to give Takeru a promotional debut to remember in front of the latter's hometown crowd inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

From the onset, there was no shortage of action as 'The Natural Born Crusher' sought to give Superlek all that he could handle to produce one of the biggest upsets in ONE Championship history.

However, Superlek was not one to let the spotlight get away from him; his technical prowess allowed him to find a hole in Takeru's defense.

ONE Championship shared on Instagram how 'The Kicking Machine' wisely used his jab to force open a window into landing heavy shots on Takeru.

Superlek to challenge two-sport king in the United States

The Thai megastar's quest for glory will see him go to the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, at ONE 168, where two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty will put up his Muay Thai world title on the line.

Haggerty, who also holds the division's kickboxing gold, is coming off a stellar first defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo this past February at ONE Fight Night 19 and will look to make it a second-straight defense against Superlek on September 6.

Fans can purchase exclusive pre-sale tickets starting on April 10, 10 am Mountain Time. Tickets will go on general sale on April 24, 10 am Mountain Time.

