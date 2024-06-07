Liam Harrison explains why Denver showdown with fellow legend Seksan will be 'something really good for the fans'

Liam Harrison has explained what makes his upcoming Muay Thai fight against Seksan Or Kwanmuang "really good for the fans."

It's been a long road to recovery for Harrison since suffering a first-round TKO loss against then-world champion Nong-O. Luckily, the living legend overcame the adversity and looks to silence the doubters in his upcoming two fights in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division.

On September 6, Harrison's second scheduled fight will take place during the promotion's return to North America at ONE 168. The UK superstar's previous call-out was granted by Chatri Sityodtong, as he has an opportunity to add another legendary name to his resume against 'The Man Who Yields To No One.'

During an interview with My Khel, 'Hitman' had this to say about why his fight against Seksan will be special:

"Yeah, it's the only legend that's not on my resume from this era. Plus, with his style and my style, I just think you can make something really good for the fans. No one's going to move or step back."

Seksan began his ONE Championship tenure in January 2023 and quickly secured eight consecutive wins, including two by KO/TKO.

Unfortunately for him, the Muay Thai legend suffered a setback last time out due to a unanimous decision loss against Yutaro Asahi.

Liam Harrison has business to take care of before showdown with Seksan

Before ONE 168: Denver in September, Liam Harrison will make his highly-anticipated return at Friday's ONE 167. The living legend looks to prove he's fully recovered by taking out Katsuki Kitano, who won his promotional debut against Halil Kutukcu by unanimous decision in October 2023.

With a win against Kitano, 'Hitman' would prove there's gas left in the tank for a potential title in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division. More importantly, the 38-year-old has an opportunity to complete his comeback story and show why he's considered one of the toughest fighters in promotional history.

ONE 167 will take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Friday's event featuring Liam Harrison vs Katsuki Kitano can be watched live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.