"I can only see it going one way" - Liam Harrison confident of victory against 'dangerous' Katsuki Kitano

Liam Harrison isn't underestimating his next opponent but he is confident in his own abilities also.

'The Hitman' has worked incredibly hard to get back to the point where he can compete again after a long time away from the Circle.

His return to action was pushed back multiple times and looked like it may never happen at some stages.

However, at ONE 167, the striking veteran returns to take on relative newcomer Katsuki Kitano who made his debut in ONE Championship last October.

Harrison has been through a lot following the devastating knee injury that he suffered in 2022 so he was never going to overlook his return opponent.

He knows that Kitano shouldn't be underestimated but at the same time, he knows what he is capable of when he's firing on all cylinders.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of June 7, Harrison said that as long as he is focused on fight night, he can't see any other outcome than him getting his hand raised:

"He's got some dangerous weapons. I'm gonna have to be sharp and on point, which I will be, but I can honestly only see it going one way."

Liam Harrison can use his experience in this fight

Liam Harrison is well aware that for him, this fight is incredibly significant in terms of what it means for his career.

This is his comeback fight after nearly having his career ended by an injury and that alone makes it a big moment for him.

However, the Brit also knows that for Katsuki Kitano, this is an opportunity to change his life by securing his biggest win to date on the biggest possible stage.

'The Hitman' must try and match the hunger and the intensity of his opponent in order to make sure that on this occasion, it's not Kitano's moment just yet.

ONE 167 will air live at US prime time on June 7 and is free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.