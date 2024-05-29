“I’d go for it wholeheartedly” - Upset-minded Katsuki Kitano vows to unleash everything he’s got against Liam Harrison

Japanese kickboxing standout Katsuki Kitano is ready for war when he steps inside the Circle to face British Muay Thai icon 'Hitman' Liam Harrison next week, and the 28-year-old promises to leave it all in the cage.

Kitano is taking on his biggest-name opponent yet, and will look to beat Harrison to boost his stock in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Seishikai Gym representative says he is excited to have his shot at 'Hitman' and will do his best to score a huge upset over the fan favorite.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kitano says he is ready to seize the opportunity against the British star.

The 28-year-old stated:

"Since he’s a big name, if I can beat him, this is a great opportunity. I’ve known about him for a long time, and I saw my senior Yamato Tetsuya fight him before, so when I got the offer, I thought, ‘Wow, it’s my turn now.’ I decided I’d go for it wholeheartedly."

Katsuki Kitano is set to lock horns with the United Kingdom's 'Hitman' Liam Harrison at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action on U.S. primetime, live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Katsuki Kitano believes he has one key advantage over Liam Harrison in upcoming bantamweight showdown

Japanese star Katsuki Kitano knows he's up against one of the best in Muay Thai history when he takes on 'Hitman' Liam Harrison next week.

The 28-year-old, however, says he has one key advantage that will ensure his victory over the British Muay Thai icon.

He told ONE Championship:

"His weakness is that I have the reach advantage over him. But still, I don’t think he has any openings. I’m training hard to make sure I win."

