“I have to be careful” - Katsuki Kitano on what he needs to watch out for the most against the dangerous Liam Harrison

Japanese kickboxing standout Katsuki Kitano is ready to take on his toughest test yet as a professional fighter when he takes on hard-hitting veteran 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom next week.

Kitano is well aware of Harrison's gunslinging, all-action style, and the Japanese fighter is prepared to go toe-to-toe with the British Muay Thai icon. That being said, Kitano admits he will need to be very careful to avoid getting caught by the 'Hitman'.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“I need to watch out for his low kicks. And I think he’s faster than I expected, so I have to be careful about that.”

Katsuki Kitano will do battle with the returning former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime on Amazon Prime Video.

Katsuki Kitano says he will make it hard for Liam Harrison to connect: "I have the reach advantage"

Japanese fighter Katsuki Kitano believes he has one striking advantage over veteran 'Hitman' Liam Harrison and that he is the longer, rangier fighter.

Kitano told ONE Championship:

“His weakness is that I have the reach advantage over him. But still, I don’t think he has any openings. I’m training hard to make sure I win.”

Harrison is making his highly anticipated comeback after being out two years since mid-2022 when he suffered a debilitating knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

After months and months of recovery and rehabilitation, the time is now for Harrison's return, and Kitano is more than willing to give him a warm welcome back.