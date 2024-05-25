Liam Harrison relieved he didn’t push through with Floyd Mayweather boxing match with “one good leg”

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom once had the chance to face boxing legend Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Jr., but his knee injury was just too much of an obstacle to overcome.

All fighters dream of a multi-million dollar showdown with one of boxing's greatest. And Harrison was offered the chance to face Mayweather in early 2023. However, that would have meant going against the doctor's orders and risking permanent damage to his knee, which was a gamble Harrison was not willing to take.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA in a recent interview, Harrison said of the ordeal:

"So obviously I had one good leg and the thing is I probably won't lay a glove on that guy with two good legs. If I just got in there with one leg and I didn't completely embarrass myself, so I just had to unfortunately say no."

Harrison continued:

"But then I told his management team that I'm not going to be able to do this. I need surgery on my knee and they just ignored me and then went and announced the fight. I woke up the next morning I had like 100 messages on my phone I thought, ‘Oh who's dead? Thought someone's died here’."

'Hitman' Liam Harrison ready to make comeback at ONE 167 on Prime Video against Japan's Katsuki Kitano

After nearly two years on the mend, 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is finally ready to make his highly anticipated return to action when he faces Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime, only on Amazon Prime Video.

