Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison proved that power is the last attribute that a professional combat sports athlete will lose in his career, even if it is already in its latter part.

In a recent video that ONE Championship shared on Instagram, Harrison was seen hitting the pads in training and still flashing the same power that won him multiple world titles in different organizations.

The clip was captioned with:

"Light session for the "Hitman" 😂 Who's excited for Liam Harrison's return to the ONE stage on June 7 at ONE 167 on @primevideo? 🔥 @liambadco"

This was part of Harrison's preparation for his upcoming fight with Katsuki Kitano on June 7 as part of the loaded ONE 167 card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

It marks the British superstar's return to action since suffering a first-round TKO defeat to Nong-O Hama in August 2022, where he also received multiple tears on his knee ligaments. That injury forced him to be out of action for almost two years due to recovery and rehabilitation.

Liam Harrison also booked to face Seksan Or Kwanmuang on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver

Even before he throws hands with the up-and-coming Japanese contender on June 7, Harrison is already scheduled to fight on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver against fellow Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a catchweight contest.

ONE 168: Denver marks ONE Championship's live return to the United States and will emanate from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

This match was a request from the Bad Company representative, who has been calling his shots against the Thai icon on social media. The world's largest martial arts organization finally made it happen, and it is fittingly going to happen in the promotion's return to U.S. soil.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.