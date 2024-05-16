With the wealth of experience he has under his belt for almost two decades of being a professional combat sports athlete, Liam Harrison has developed a few veteran tactics under his sleeve.

Among these is tripping his opponents whenever they try to throw a countershot against him. This was on full display in a sparring session with up-and-coming British striker Liam Cunningham in training.

The clip was posted by ONE Championship on their official Instagram account, saying:

"As smooth as silk 😏👌 Will Liam Harrison outshine Katsuki Kitano in their bantamweight Muay Thai match at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @liambadco"

Harrison has now fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered during his last match in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1, where he sustained a first-round TKO loss to then-world champion Nong-O Hama during their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title match.

The British combat sports icon received a long and grueling rehabilitation that forced him to be on the sidelines for almost two years.

Liam Harrison makes his highly anticipated return at ONE 167 on June 7

After almost two years of hiatus from action, Harrison is officially back to action as he takes on Japanese contender Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash on June 7 as part of the ONE 167 card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Bad Company representative is gunning for his third victory in the promotion and proving that he still has a lot left on his tank to keep up with younger and much hungrier contenders in the division.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.