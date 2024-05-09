"I just want to get back in there ASAP" - Liam Harrison admits he only had one thing in mind after exhausting race to fitness

The long wait is finally over for former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison. He is now set for his comeback fight in the world's largest martial arts organization after almost two years of holdup.

Harrison will face Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest on June 7 as part of the loaded ONE 167 card, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, Liam Harrison discussed his excitement with the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"I missed it so much and I'm obviously craving for it, you know what I mean? It's been like nearly 18 months now that I've been out of injury and stuff. So yeah, I just want to get back in there ASAP."

See the full interview below:

The 38-year-old British combat sports superstar's last appearance in ONE Championship was in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1, where he challenged Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship.

However, he was defeated by the Thai icon via first-round TKO and sustained multiple ligament tears on his knee that required multiple surgeries and a lengthy recovery.

Liam Harrison targets highlight-reel knockout of Katsuki Kitano and the $50,000 bonus

Liam Harrison is not only looking to make a triumphant return inside the ring, but he also wants an outstanding performance against his Japanese opposition that would add another highlight-reel knockout finish to his legendary resume.

If this materializes, the Bad Company representative will prove that he still has a lot left in his professional career and would make a strong candidate to take home the $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.