Liam Harrison guarantees violence in return fight against Katsuki Kitano: "Someone's gonna get busted open"

Watching a Liam Harrison fight feels somewhat like a religious experience for fans of the striking arts. 'Hitman', who's been on the shelf for almost two years due to injury, promises that nothing will change once he laces up the four-ounce gloves anew in his return to the home of martial arts, ONE Championship.

On June 7, live in US primetime, Harrison will square up against Katsuki Kitano in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. This blockbuster card will emanate from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, airing free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Given his erratic yet highly technical way of fighting, Liam Harrison has never figured in a boring match.

His penchant for figuring in heart-pounding wars has endeared him dearly to fans all over the world. Now at 38 years old and coming off a major injury, the British warrior vowed to stay true to his devil-may-care style.

The Bad Company standout told ONE:

"Someone's gonna get f***ing busted open, or flattened, or ironed smooth out. It's gonna be fun. I'm really looking forward to it."

Meanwhile, standing on the other side of the circle from Harrison will be Kitano, who promised to take on the striking icon head-on.

The Japanese star showed great promise in his promotional debut last year and will look to make a name for himself at Harrison's expense.

Katsuki Kitano says he'll shut Liam Harrison's lights out

In his own interview with ONE, the defiant Kitano doesn't seem fazed about Liam Harrison's ability to separate fighters from their consciousness.

As far as the upset-seeking 28-year-old is concerned, he'll serve 'Hitman' a taste of his own medicine at ONE 167. Kitano said:

"I have to get the KO. That will really put my name out there. I'm going for the knockout."