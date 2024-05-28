"I was in pain all the time" - Liam Harrison reflects on grueling road to recovery ahead of ONE 167 comeback

Liam Harrison is set to finally return at ONE 167 following a long and difficult road back to competition. 'Hitman' has been there and done everything that there is to in the striking world but he wasn't willing to go out unless it was on his terms.

In his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against Nong-O in 2022, Harrison suffered what could have been a career ending injury.

Instead, he slowly and surely worked on the recovery process in order to put together one last run in ONE Championship.

In an interview with Fighters Only, 'Hitman' spoke about coming through this period of adversity:

"I was in pain all the time. The main thing is now I'm not. And I'm enjoying it again. So it's going to be good to be back."

Liam Harrison also spoke about how the unpredictability of the sport was in full swing back in 2022 where he went from a career highlight to the moment that could have suddenly stopped his tracks:

"This sport is the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. I say this all the time. The fight before [the injury against Nong-O], I fought Muangthai. I knocked him out in the first round. It got voted Fight of the Year. Five knockdowns in the space of 90 seconds. I got a $100,000 bonus from that fight."

Liam Harrison is battle-tested to say the least

There isn't much that you can throw at Liam Harrison that he won't be prepared for or won't have experienced in the past.

One of the most difficult obstacles you could possibly hit him with is not being able to do what he loves most, training and competing.

At ONE 167, Harrison is set to finally unleash all this pent up energy when he makes his return to face Katsuki Kitano.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free.