Liam Harrison gives in-depth explanation of his knee injury, says doctor called it ‘the hattrick’

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is currently recovering from surgery he had on his knee earlier this year. The 37-year-old is expected to make his highly anticipated return to action in a few months’ time.

While this is routine for fighters, as many deal with major injuries all the time, Harrison recently revealed just how grave the situation was with his knee.

In a recent interview on LastBSTN, Harrison detailed exactly what happened to his knee, and why it was such a devastating injury for him.

‘Hitman’ said:

“The surgery went well. My knee went pretty blitzed to be fair, my meniscus, my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), and my MCL (medial collateral ligament) were torn as well but I think that one got left. I think the surgeon called it, that’s what we called it, a full house. That’s what he said ‘You’ve done the hattrick, the full house’.”

Harrison injured the knee in an August 2022 fight against then-champion Nong-O Hama. It was a highly anticipated showdown between arguably the United Kingdom’s most exciting striker and an absolute Thai legend.

However, the fight didn’t last very long as Harrison blew out his knee early in the first round. He didn’t even get to showcase his explosive combinations, nor the toughness the ‘Hitman’ has been known for.

The Englishman is on his way to a full recovery though. Harrison is targeting an October return.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates on Liam Harrison’s next fight.

Poll : 0 votes