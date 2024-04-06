British legend Liam Harrison takes on Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano in highly anticipated comeback fight

Liam Harrison is back!

The British Muay Thai legend is back in action after nearly two years on the shelf and he'll take on Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Harrison was forced to the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during his world title match against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in August 2022.

Sky Sports first reported on Harrison's return, and 'Hitman' also announced his comeback on Instagram.

Liam Harrison wrote:

"The Return 🐺 Bangkok 8th June Impact Arena @onechampionship. CAN NOT WAIT. #muaythai #onechampionship"

Harrison is one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters from Europe with 90 career wins and a multitude of world titles to his name.

He was penciled in for a couple of comeback fights in 2023 and earlier this year, but a string of medical issues that stemmed from the injury he sustained against Nong-O further delayed his return.

Harrison joins a massive card in Bangkok that would feature Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex defending her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against former training partner and close friend Denice Zamboanga in the main event.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is also in the bill when he goes up a weight class to face old tormentor Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling tussle.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Liam Harrison recalls thought process in taking stem cell treatment

At 38 years old, Liam Harrison is aware he has to take drastic measures to heal his body back to full health.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said it took a bit of convincing before he tried stem cell treatment.

"I really wanted to fight, and then I thought 'You know what? I'll have one last go, and I'll go to Costa Rica, and I'll get stem cell treatment.' I'll see how that goes because a couple of my friends have gone to this clinic, and a couple of guys I know, fighters from the UFC, have gone there and they swear by it. I thought I'll give it a chance."

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Poll : Will Liam Harrison be successful in his comeback fight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion