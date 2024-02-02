“I thought I’ll give it a chance” - Liam Harrison reveals his thought process in getting crucial stem cell treatment

Wear and tear is a constant in professional fighting, and Liam Harrison knew he had to take drastic measures if he wanted to keep his body in its optimum shape.

The British Muay Thai legend was practically running on fumes when he decided to undergo a crucial stem cell treatment in Costa Rica.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison recalled how he was apprehensive until a couple of his friends talked him into it.

Liam Harrison said:

“I really wanted to fight, and then I thought 'You know what? I'll have one last go, and I'll go to Costa Rica, and I'll get stem cell treatment.' I’ll see how that goes because a couple of my friends have gone to this clinic, and a couple of guys I know, fighters from the UFC, have gone there and they swear by it, I thought I'll give it a chance.”

Harrison was essentially walking on one leg after he suffered multiple ligament tears in his left knee when he challenged then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in August 2022.

Although he received surgery on his broken leg, Harrison knew he had to take drastic measures to help his body heal further.

Watch Harrison's interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Liam Harrison talks about his decision to pull out of exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Liam Harrison is one of the most well-known fighters of his generation, and it’s no surprise that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. asked him to fight in an exhibition boxing match in London.

Although Harrison initially said yes to Mayweather’s team, he ultimately pulled out of the fight after his injured knee flared up.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Harrison said he hit the gym to prepare for the landmark event, but all it did was cause undue damage to his left knee. He said:

“For the first couple of days I was training, hitting pads, doing pad work, I thought I'm alright here, I'll get through this. Then when I started sparring and I didn't have control of where their movements were going, people started pushing me back, after training I was getting out, unwrapping my leg. It was all just swollen.”

Watch Harrison's interview with Sky Sports below: