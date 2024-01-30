“Superlek used it perfectly” - Liam Harrison gives props to Superlek’s textbook execution of technique against Takeru in Tokyo

Liam Harrison continues to impart his combat sports knowledge to his fans and followers on social media. He recently did a mini-breakdown of how Superlek Kiatmoo9 beat up the lead leg of Takeru Segawa during the main event at ONE 165 this past weekend inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

In one of his recent Instagram posts, Harrison highlighted how Superlek successfully set up the punishing kicks that affected the speed and power of Takeru.

He captioned the post with:

“I absolutely love this technique to land the low kick…I’ve used it my entire career and teach it in all my seminars (swipe to see) Superlek used it perfectly yesterday Such an effect way to land the low kick, lift the teep to try make them catch it then stick the jab out to take there attention up stairs, then absolutely blast there leg smooth off its hinges #legkick #muaythai #superlek #lowkick #kickboxing”

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger has tipped his hat off to ‘The Kicking Machine’ for fully maximizing it throughout the duration of the world championship bout. Harrison also said that he has shared this tactic with all of his students in his seminars.

Because of these lethal kicks landed by the 28-year-old Thai phenom, he was able to neutralize ‘The Natural Born Crusher', thus coasting his way into another masterful performance and. eventually, the unanimous decision victory.

Liam Harrison declares Superlek the best striker in the world today after Takeru win

With this latest showing from Superlek, the Bad Company representative has no doubt in mind that the Thai megastar is currently the best striker on the planet right now. His technique and fighting IQ were two of the main reasons for his place at the top of the striking arts.

This latest victory has cemented the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative’s status as the undisputed best flyweight kickboxer in the world and boosted his ONE Championship record to 13 wins and one loss.

Aside from Takeru, other notable fighters on Superlek’s hit list are ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Tagir Khalilov, Danial Williams, Daniel Puertas, and Panpayak Jitmuangnon (twice).