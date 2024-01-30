WATCH: Liam Harrison explodes for maximum power in preparation for his impending return to action

There is nothing more inspiring in the world of combat sports than to see a fighter make their return to form after a devastating bout with injury and Liam Harrison wants to be among those names.

‘The Hitman’ is not one to back down from a challenge as he has been consistently fighting the very best in the sport, with him willing to engage in exciting firefights - regardless of whether he wins or loses.

However, the ONE Championship star has been sidelined with injuries for the better part of the past two years, pulling out from his bouts with Pongsiri PK Saenchai and John Lineker.

At age 38, Harrison has nothing left to prove in his career, but since he wants to go out on his own terms, he has been sharing his return to form via social media.

In his most recent training clip, Harrison displayed his full striking arsenal, with him hitting the pads with stinging power and at a lightning-quick pace:

Liam Harrison in awe of Superlek-Takeru at ONE 165

Not only is Harrison a dominant force inside the ONE Circle, he is also keeping a watchful eye on what the future generation is going to be like.

ONE 165 marked the world’s largest martial arts promotion’s return to Japan, and it was headlined by Superlek Kiatmoo9 defending his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship against Takeru Segawa.

It was a massive war of attrition for the entirety of the 15-minute war and had no shortage of action as Superlek repeatedly peppered Takeru with leg kicks, and Takeru returning it in kind via a flurry of punches.

In Harrison’s eyes, that bout established Superlek as the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter.