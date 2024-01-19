There is nothing more devastating for an athlete’s career than to sustain an untimely injury. It hinders them from being able to take on the very best competitors in their sport of choice, and the same applies to professional fighters.

Combat sports fans absolutely hate hearing about fighters sustaining injuries because of how it can potentially end their careers or make them fight at less than optimal rate in the hopes of pulling off an upset victory.

But in the case of ONE Championship star Liam Harrison, recovering from an injury will not stop him from returning to the ONE circle.

'The Hitman' is only 10 wins away from the coveted 100-fight resume, but his opportunity to reach 91 has been shunted off twice now due to injury.

In January 2023, Harrison pulled out of his bout against Pongsiri PK Saenchai due to injuries that required surgery. The same happened most recently ahead of his contest against John Lineker - this time due to a knee injury.

Relentless as they come, Harrison has no plans of going gently into that good night and is making good on his promise of a comeback.

The English star shared a video of himself doing padwork with an inspirational quote attached to it:

“Speak what you see until you see what you said. Comeback in full swing"

Liam Harrison shoots down ONE world title shot

Though there is clamor for him to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for either the ONE bantamweight kickboxing or Muay Thai world championship, Harrison is clear that such a time has passed for him.

However, that has not stopped him from making it known that 'The General' would have been an easy fight for him if he were still in his prime.

Instead of an all-British showdown with Haggerty, Harrison is targeting a farewell fight in Muay Thai opposite fellow veteran Seksan Or Kwanmuang.